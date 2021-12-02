Coronavirus California

SF Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone reveals he's not vaccinated against COVID-19

He says his "immune system is strong."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF archbishop reveals he's not vaccinated against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Archdiocese has been outspoken about the COVID vaccine, encouraging churchgoers to get the shot. However, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has yet to vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church admits he struggles with skeptics who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In August, the Pope said that we must help others get vaccinated, it is an act of love.

Archbishop Cordileone appeared to be on the same page, stating the following, "I join Pope Francis and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in advising you to get vaccinated if your doctor recommends it."

RELATED: 'They are mocking God': San Francisco Archbishop leads march to protest COVID-19 worship regulations

Except in a recent interview, Cordileone admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he has yet to get vaccinated.

The archbishop added that his "immune system is strong" and that his personal physician told him "it's probably not necessary for me to be vaccinated."

RELATED: San Francisco archbishop performs exorcism at Marin church where Junipero Serra statue was toppled

"That's his opinion," said a person outside St. Mary's Cathedral.

An opinion that is not shared by many in the San Francisco Health Department who on Wednesday continue urging people to get vaccinated.

"It's really important. It helps protect you, it helps protect your family, it helps protect the community, it helps protect other vulnerable people," insisted Dr. Grant Colfax of the SF Department of Public Health.

"I think he is entitled to his open opinion, but also, he's a public figure so everything he says really has a lot of impact on other people," said Peter Plewinski, who was visiting the Cathedral on Wednesday from Poland.

RELATED: SF archbishop speaks at 'March for Marriage' event in Washington DC

It's not the first time Cordileone have not followed the Pope's teachings.

In 2013, Pope Francis made global news when he reached out to gay Catholics.

"If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?" he said to a group of journalists.

Cordileone has been outspoken against gays and same-sex marriages.

In 2015, protesters gathered in front of St. Mary's Cathedral after the archbishop warned all Catholic school teachers to conduct their lives in a way that does not undermine or deny the church's doctrine.

A few months later, a group of churchgoers answered back with their own rally to show their support for Cordileone.

The archdiocese did not return our calls.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosan francisco city hallbuilding a better bay areaprotestcoronavirus californiaomicron variantsocietycoronaviruscatholic churchchurchcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News