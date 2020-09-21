'They are mocking God': San Francisco Archbishop leads march to protest COVID-19 worship regulations

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone says local officials are "mocking God" by refusing to let indoor masses take place.
CORONAVIRUS IN CA: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
Hundreds of Catholics marched to St. Mary's Cathedral Sunday, to send a message: We are essential.
"I believe it's our right to worship God," said Liz Sommers from Oakland.
"Going to mass is like freedom of speech, without that, you take away our souls," said Stella Marinucci from San Francisco.
WATCH: City attorney says Archdiocese of San Francisco is holding illegal gatherings, putting community at risk
These Catholics want the right to safely worship indoors, but COVID restrictions still prohibit that in the city.
"We're happy they're doing this, someone needs to step up for our churches," said parishioner Gerald Beaugez.
"This is mockery, they are mocking you -- even worse, mocking God. To City Hall, you don't matter," said San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.
A firey sermon from Archbishop Cordileone sounded more like a political rally.
"We are tired of being treated unequally, discriminated against," said Cordileone.
I-TEAM: South Bay church holds indoor services as COVID-19 fines reach $100K, criminal charge possible
Currently, outdoor services are permitted with a maximum of 50 people, so recently the archbishop invited dozens of parishes to hold micro-masses on the St. Mary's Courtyard with masks and social distancing.
"It's not that we want to be reckless, we don't want to endanger public health, we want to be unimpeaded from doing so," Cordileone added.
Mayor London Breed's office says indoor worship services could resume by the end of the month, with 25% capacity.
In a statement, her office said: "We need to continue to follow the guidance of Public Health.. but with every step of reopening, we need to remember that the virus is still very much present and we have to move forward safely."
RELATED: San Francisco COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as more businesses reopen, health director says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is Caltholic, said this: "With all due respect to my Archbishop, i think we should follow the science," said Pelosi.
The Archbishop, wants larger groups of parishioners given permission to worship indoors and he's ready to keep fighting.
"I'm strategizing, but we're not going to back down," said Cordileone.
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic