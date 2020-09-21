'They are mocking God': San Francisco Archbishop leads march to protest COVID-19 worship regulations

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6413328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fines are mounting against a Santa Clara Co. church that is holding in-person, indoor services, against repeated warnings from officials. Neighbors were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 so I-Team reporter Dan Noyes went to North Valley Baptist to investigate.