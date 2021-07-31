face mask

'This surge is going faster': Mask mandate inevitable in SF, announcement to come next week

EMBED <>More Videos

Mask mandate inevitable in SF; announcement will come next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to mandating masks to protect from the Delta variant, it's not a matter of if, but when.

Friday afternoon both Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said action will likely be taken sometime next week.

RELATED: 3 Bay Area counties may be 1st to mandate masks again; here's why

When San Francisco Mayor London Breed arrived at an outdoor event wearing a mask Friday, it was a clear sign of things to come.

"We are close to a mandate of wearing masks and I know people are tired of being told what to do but the facts is, this is where we are," said Breed.

Following that statement, the city's health director Dr. Grant Colfax said he will meet with other county health officials to take action as early as next week.

"Delta is causing the vast majority of our COVID cases. This surge is going faster than even the surge we saw in the fall or winter," explained Dr. Colfax.

VIDEO: Bay Area doctor lists 4 main reasons why he believes everyone should mask indoors again
EMBED More News Videos

A USCF doctor explains why he believes everyone should be wearing masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status.



Carlos Miyahira owns Mi Lindo Peru in the Mission District. He says his staff never stopped wearing a mask.

"You wear your mask, sit down, we have had sanitizer to wash your hands, and us waiters wear our masks," said Miyahira.

While there are only a few cases, breakthrough infections are also being recorded. These are people fully vaccinated who are getting COVID. Colfax said we are here again because not enough people have gotten the vaccine.

The Bayview is the neighborhood with the highest number of people who have yet to be vaccinated, followed by Bernal Heights and Potrero Hill.

RELATED: Bay Area hospitals prepare for 4th COVID surge as cases projected to peak in few weeks

In the Mission, well-know activist Roberto Hernandez, who runs the Mission District Food Hub, said he knows a few who are still skeptical about getting the vaccine, despite the outreach.

"One of them, she was against getting the vaccine, she didn't have her children vaccinated and she had geared up, masked, followed all the procedures, she's in the hospital," revealed Hernandez.

"One specific person said, 'Roberto I know people that got the vaccine and got COVID after they got the vaccine, so how do you explain that?' I said, 'yeah well they're not dead, it's that simple,'" added Hernandez.

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Categories by California County


Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesdelta variantface maskbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinelondon breedsan francisco county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
Sen. Ted Cruz tweets support for NBA's unvaccinated players
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News