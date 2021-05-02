SF launches 30 day challenge to encourage local support of struggling small businesses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6406701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A year after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world in so many ways, some of these Bay Area small businesses learned how to survive during this hard time.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The month of May could prove to be a turning point for many San Francisco small businesses.Starting May 1, the city is urging residents to only shop local, known as the "Small Business 30 Day Challenge.""I'm hoping it will increase foot traffic. Our business has been creeping up as more people venture out," said Anna Bullard, owner of Bookshop West Portal.Beginning May 3, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce will also be promoting its annual small business week, with events organized throughout the city.The city is also expected to enter into the least-restrictive yellow tier next week, which would add an additional boost to commercial districts as they attract shoppers, diners and the nightlife crowd."A lot of customers have mentioned they are waiting for yellow tier before they go out more," said Bullard."There is an urgency to this focus on small business," said Sharky Laguana, President of the San Francisco Small Business Commission."Who wants to walk down a street full of empty shops? Not me!" he said.Though, in some neighborhoods that is already the reality, with many more teetering on the edge of collapse."It's really important to support our existing small businesses so they will make it to the end of the pandemic," said Laguana.