SF launches 30 day challenge to encourage local support of struggling small businesses

Starting May 1, the city is urging residents to only shop local, known as the "Small Business 30 Day Challenge."
"I'm hoping it will increase foot traffic. Our business has been creeping up as more people venture out," said Anna Bullard, owner of Bookshop West Portal.
RELATED: Bay Area businesses react to June 15 reopening announcement
Beginning May 3, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce will also be promoting its annual small business week, with events organized throughout the city.
The city is also expected to enter into the least-restrictive yellow tier next week, which would add an additional boost to commercial districts as they attract shoppers, diners and the nightlife crowd.
"A lot of customers have mentioned they are waiting for yellow tier before they go out more," said Bullard.
"There is an urgency to this focus on small business," said Sharky Laguana, President of the San Francisco Small Business Commission.
VIDEO: Here's how Bay Area small businesses found success during COVID-19
"Who wants to walk down a street full of empty shops? Not me!" he said.
Though, in some neighborhoods that is already the reality, with many more teetering on the edge of collapse.
"It's really important to support our existing small businesses so they will make it to the end of the pandemic," said Laguana.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic