San Francisco police arrest suspect in carjacking, kidnapping of 2 children during DoorDash delivery

“Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang.



He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside. The father was delivering for @DoorDash when the car was stolen. https://t.co/uEDzbmUDaN pic.twitter.com/6AAdfeBvMs — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 7, 2021

The children and vehicle have been FOUND in the city’s Bayview District. The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents. Suspects are still outstanding - no suspect info. at this time.



THANK YOU everyone for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/wO3yN7C6Ap — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10318969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A thief jumps out of its vehicle, smashes window and robs a driver while in traffic in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say they have arrested a suspect in the carjacking and kidnapping of two young children over the weekend while their father was making a DoorDash delivery.Erlin Obani Romero was booked into county jail and is being charged with two counts of kidnapping, auto theft, robbery, conspiracy, probation violation and battery.Police say they are still looking for one more suspect.The father of two young children who were inside a stolen van is thanking first responders and the public for helping find them after an Amber Alert was sent out on Saturday night.The kids were reunited with their family hours after their dad's van was carjacked while he was making a DoorDash delivery in San Francisco's Pacific Heights around 8:45 p.m.One-year old Sean and his 4-year-old sister, Winnifred, are safe and back home.The children were foundin San Francisco's Bayview district around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. They were spotted by police officers inside their dad's silver Honda Odyssey minivan, which was carjacked on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights.Fang says he surprised the suspect inside his van, there was a brief struggle. But the suspect and van got away.A massive police search began, information about the kids was Tweeted out and an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones across the Bay Area.About four hours later, the kids were located.