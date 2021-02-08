'Turn yourself in': SF police chief asks carjacking and kidnapping suspects to surrender after 2 children found safe

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The father of two young children who were inside a stolen van is thanking first responders and the public for helping find them after an Amber Alert was sent out on Saturday night.

The kids were reunited with their family hours after their dad's van was carjacked while he was making a DoorDash delivery in San Francisco's Pacific Heights around 8:45 p.m.

"Thank God, just thank God," said Jeffrey Fang.

Fang was overjoyed Sunday to hold his son, one-year old Sean, who was kidnapped along with his 4 year old sister Winnifred Saturday night. Both kids are safe and back home.



The children were found safe in San Francisco's Bayview district around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. They were spotted by police officers inside their dad's silver Honda Odyssey minivan, which was carjacked on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights.

"I just want my kids back," Fang told ABC7 News on Saturday.

Fang says he surprised the suspect inside his van, there was a brief struggle. But the suspect and van got away.



"I heard a scream," said one neighbor.

Two neighbors who wanted to remain anonymous helped search for the minivan.

"We started working our way down the hill, stopping at every minivan to check the license plate."

A massive police search began, information about the kids was Tweeted out and an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones across the Bay Area.

About four hours later, the kids were located.

Two possible suspects remain at large, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, made a person appeal.

"The people involved in this, turn yourself in. This crime is very serious, to kidnap a vehicle and take two small babies away from their parents," Scott said.

The CEO of DoorDash issued this statement:

"We were appalled by this brazen and heinous act, and are actively working with law enforcement, as a father myself I can only imagine how terrifying this incident must have been for Mr Fang and his family."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Fang family with a goal of $90,000.

"The response from the community warms my heart, there's still humanity in all of us I guess," said Fang.

If you have information about the carjacking and abduction, call San Francisco police.

