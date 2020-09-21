San Francisco's only cat cafe at risk of closing, asking for community help

Courtney Hatt launched KitTea Cat Cafe in Hayes Valley back in 2015 with a goal of rescuing kittens from kill shelters and adopting them out. They've provided medical care and placed hundreds of cats with new homes...but it may not be for long.
RELATED: Bay Area small businesses face closure, uncertain future amid COVID-19 despite state resources
Courtney says with the cafe closed for much of the pandemic, operating now at a fraction of capacity isn't making a dent in their nearly $10,000 a month rent. She'd like to move to a cheaper space in the Mission District but says she's not being let out of her five-year lease.
Courtney admits she's a bit embarrassed to ask for help when so many are in need during this time...but is grateful for the support so far.
RELATED: Here's how you can help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis
"I actually cried because I didn't expect such an outpouring of love from the community because you get so wrapped up in what you're doing in your day to day."
The cafe needs food and supplies for the cats, such as blankets and litter. If you'd like to contribute monetarily, a GoFundMe has been set up.
ABC7 News had reached out to the cafe's landlord for comment and are awaiting a response.
San Francisco’s @kittea_sf is at risk of closing b/c they’ve had to cut back capacity during the pandemic.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 21, 2020
Owner Courtney says they’re not being let out of their $10K a month lease.
They desperately need supplies & have @gofundme https://t.co/I9uyx5ywBR
(Me visiting in ‘19) pic.twitter.com/X4RMdFkYlJ
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic