San Francisco's only cat cafe at risk of closing, asking for community help

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's first and only cat cafe is in dire financial straits with dozens of cats at risk for becoming homeless and is asking for the public's help.Courtney Hatt launched KitTea Cat Cafe in Hayes Valley back in 2015 with a goal of rescuing kittens from kill shelters and adopting them out. They've provided medical care and placed hundreds of cats with new homes...but it may not be for long.Courtney says with the cafe closed for much of the pandemic, operating now at a fraction of capacity isn't making a dent in their nearly $10,000 a month rent. She'd like to move to a cheaper space in the Mission District but says she's not being let out of her five-year lease.Courtney admits she's a bit embarrassed to ask for help when so many are in need during this time...but is grateful for the support so far."I actually cried because I didn't expect such an outpouring of love from the community because you get so wrapped up in what you're doing in your day to day."The cafe needs food and supplies for the cats, such as blankets and litter. If you'd like to contribute monetarily, a GoFundMe has been set up.ABC7 News had reached out to the cafe's landlord for comment and are awaiting a response.