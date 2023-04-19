The San Francisco Community Health Center provides healthcare to the people in our community who need it the most. Now you have the chance to show your support at the Center's upcoming gala, Show of Hope.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Community Health Center provides affordable healthcare to the people in our community who need it the most.

Now you have the chance to show your support at the Center's upcoming gala, Show of Hope, happening on Saturday, April 29.

The gala is now in its 36th year. Lance Toma, CEO, said "it celebrates the amazing work of San Francisco Community Health Center, our 36-year history of work in the Tenderloin for marginalized, vulnerable communities, specifically HIV, homeless, trans, people of color communities. Our gala is about all of that. It's about celebrating the work and celebrating heroes and champions in our sector."

This year's honorees:

The Center has started a number of programs since their last gala in 2022. They recently launched a new stand-alone facility for transgender programs, Trans Thrive.

They also expanded their homeless, street-based healthcare program. Community health workers from the Center provide services in the Tenderloin district. They have also continued their commitment to ending the HIV epidemic in San Francisco.

For more information and tickets, visit sfcommunityhealth.org.

