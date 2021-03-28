COVID-19 vaccine

'A shot of life': Pop-up site brings hope to SF's least vaccinated neighborhood, Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's least vaccinated city, Treasure Island, got its first pop-up vaccination site Saturday, a sign of hope for an underserved community that many say is often overlooked by the city.

Mike Mead was one of the first to get his shot at the pop-up vaccine site at the Ship Shape Community Center on Treasure Island (TI).

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

"I'm grateful it's so easy to get instead of waiting months and months and months," said Mead.

This vaccine site, a joint effort with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Fire Department, the first ever on TI. Community advocate Barklee Sanders says it's about time.

"Most people in San Francisco, like my friends, they don't even know people live out here," Sanders said.

But they do. This week, volunteers knocked on just about every door on the island, telling eligible residents about the vaccine opportunity.

VIDEO: SF's journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 insider Phil Matier asks the tough questions and finds out what the future is for San Francisco's downtown as people return to work.



About 3,000 people live on Treasure Island, but just 14 percent have been vaccinated, which is the lowest vaccine rate in San Francisco.

Supervisor Matt Haney advocated for the pop up site. He says TI is an underserved community, often overlooked by the city.

"People have technology barriers, language barriers. They may be disabled or may not have transportation," said Haney.

California has prioritized Treasure Island on its list of lowest-income zip codes for equitable access.

RELATED: Bay Area health officials stress patience, vigilance as vaccine eligibility opens up

There was a big turn out for 150 doses of Moderna vaccine. The pop-up clinic will be back for the next two Saturdays, and second doses are being scheduled, too.

Kaline Wanderley has lived on the island for 17 years. Her shot means a new start.

"I'm feeling so happy and safe, a shot of life for everyone here," said Wanderley.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstreasure islandsan franciscovaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Some Oakland Unified students returning to school on Tuesday
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Officials worry vaccine supply could worsen as eligibility expands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area mom calls for justice after son's murder
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Fentons Creamery staff surprised with $1,000 tip
Bay Area native 1st trans, Asian American to win student election
Second gentleman marks Passover with virtual celebration
Show More
A 'Show of Hope,' a televised fundraising event
Some Oakland Unified students returning to school on Tuesday
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives 4-day work week a try
More TOP STORIES News