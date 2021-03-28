'A shot of life': Pop-up site brings hope to SF's least vaccinated neighborhood, Treasure Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10441147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 insider Phil Matier asks the tough questions and finds out what the future is for San Francisco's downtown as people return to work.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's least vaccinated city, Treasure Island, got its first pop-up vaccination site Saturday, a sign of hope for an underserved community that many say is often overlooked by the city.Mike Mead was one of the first to get his shot at the pop-up vaccine site at the Ship Shape Community Center on Treasure Island (TI)."I'm grateful it's so easy to get instead of waiting months and months and months," said Mead.This vaccine site, a joint effort with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Fire Department, the first ever on TI. Community advocate Barklee Sanders says it's about time."Most people in San Francisco, like my friends, they don't even know people live out here," Sanders said.But they do. This week, volunteers knocked on just about every door on the island, telling eligible residents about the vaccine opportunity.About 3,000 people live on Treasure Island, but just 14 percent have been vaccinated, which is the lowest vaccine rate in San Francisco.Supervisor Matt Haney advocated for the pop up site. He says TI is an underserved community, often overlooked by the city."People have technology barriers, language barriers. They may be disabled or may not have transportation," said Haney.California has prioritized Treasure Island on its list of lowest-income zip codes for equitable access.There was a big turn out for 150 doses of Moderna vaccine. The pop-up clinic will be back for the next two Saturdays, and second doses are being scheduled, too.Kaline Wanderley has lived on the island for 17 years. Her shot means a new start."I'm feeling so happy and safe, a shot of life for everyone here," said Wanderley.