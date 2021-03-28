'A shot of life': Pop-up site brings hope to SF's least vaccinated neighborhood, Treasure Island

Mike Mead was one of the first to get his shot at the pop-up vaccine site at the Ship Shape Community Center on Treasure Island (TI).
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
"I'm grateful it's so easy to get instead of waiting months and months and months," said Mead.
This vaccine site, a joint effort with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Fire Department, the first ever on TI. Community advocate Barklee Sanders says it's about time.
"Most people in San Francisco, like my friends, they don't even know people live out here," Sanders said.
But they do. This week, volunteers knocked on just about every door on the island, telling eligible residents about the vaccine opportunity.
VIDEO: SF's journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
About 3,000 people live on Treasure Island, but just 14 percent have been vaccinated, which is the lowest vaccine rate in San Francisco.
Supervisor Matt Haney advocated for the pop up site. He says TI is an underserved community, often overlooked by the city.
"People have technology barriers, language barriers. They may be disabled or may not have transportation," said Haney.
California has prioritized Treasure Island on its list of lowest-income zip codes for equitable access.
RELATED: Bay Area health officials stress patience, vigilance as vaccine eligibility opens up
There was a big turn out for 150 doses of Moderna vaccine. The pop-up clinic will be back for the next two Saturdays, and second doses are being scheduled, too.
Kaline Wanderley has lived on the island for 17 years. Her shot means a new start.
"I'm feeling so happy and safe, a shot of life for everyone here," said Wanderley.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic