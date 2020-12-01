WATCH TODAY: San Francisco mayor gives 1st COVID-19 update since mandatory purple-tier curfew

The new curfew, mandatory for all counties in the purple tier, went into effect Monday night.
We'll be streaming the press conference live at 1 p.m. Check back to watch live and read updates.
Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are both planning to speak.
Tuesday's press conference comes as San Francisco experiences a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Just a few weeks ago, the county was in the yellow tier, the state's least restrictive.
But on Saturday, San Francisco (along with San Mateo County) was moved into the most restrictive tier, purple, indicating widespread coronavirus transmission.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
The tier change prompted closures of indoor gyms, museums and more.
The city's seven-day average of recorded new cases is at 140 per day. That's the highest it has ever been.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
