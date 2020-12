WATCH TODAY: San Francisco mayor gives 1st COVID-19 update since mandatory purple-tier curfew

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials are holding a press conference Tuesday to give an update on the city's coronavirus response.The new curfew, mandatory for all counties in the purple tier, went into effect Monday night.Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are both planning to speak.Tuesday's press conference comes as San Francisco experiences a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Just a few weeks ago, the county was in the yellow tier, the state's least restrictive.But on Saturday, San Francisco (along with San Mateo County) was moved into the most restrictive tier, purple, indicating widespread coronavirus transmission.The tier change prompted closures of indoor gyms, museums and more.The city's seven-day average of recorded new cases is at 140 per day. That's the highest it has ever been.