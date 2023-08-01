Large 4-alarm fire at building under construction in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working to contain a large 4-alarm fire at a building under construction in San Francisco, officials say.

The building is at Octavia Blvd and Oak St in Hayes Valley.

Scaffolding has reportedly fallen at the building.

All people are cleared from the scene.

Officials are asking people to stay clear of the area.

