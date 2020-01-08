London Breed

Inauguration ceremony held for San Francisco Mayor Breed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed was inaugurated for her first full term. The ceremony was held. in the rotunda of City Hall.

Mayor Breed was sworn in then spoke to supporters. There was also a musical performance that featured Santana.

SF Mayor Breed, city officials call Embarcadero Navigation Center 'dignified' environment during tour

Breed became the city's first black female mayor when Mayor Ed Lee died unexpectedly in December 2017.

