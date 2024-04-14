SFPD touts department transformation after completing 272 recommended reforms by US DOJ

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Congratulations were heard at San Francisco City Hall on Friday.

Police Chief Bill Scott was joined by Mayor London Breed and other local leaders to celebrate SFPD's completion of 272 recommended reforms first set out by the U.S. Department of Justice back in 2016.

The reforms are intended to transform the police department and make it a model for other agencies around the country. The goal was to better connect police with the communities they serve.

It was an objective Chief Scott says SFPD accomplished.

"Now, we're starting to see use of force going down again. We've increased diversity in hiring and recruitment. That was one of our five areas of focus," Scott said.

Despite the progress, some think the celebrations are premature.

On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Public Defender's Office released a statement saying racial bias and excessive force still exist within SFPD.

"We can't forget that the racial disparities -- in terms of who gets stopped, who gets searched and who has force used on them -- are still grossly problematic, and they still exist," said Brian Cox.

Others, like criminal justice professor Lisa Hill of Cal State East Bay, say the department should be applauded for undertaking the reforms.

"The concern is that we've gone through a check off list," Hill said.

Hill says transparency will remain key for SFPD moving forward.

And taking steps to repair the harm that's been done in the past.

"There has to be some effort to reunite with this community. Policing is community public service work," Hill said.

As for city leaders, they say they recognize that, in spite of completing the current reforms, a lot more work needs to be done.

"This does not mean that we won't continue the great work that we are doing to balance the reforms that we need to implement, as well as making sure that we focus on public safety for San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed.

