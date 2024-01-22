San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins lays out changes in Tenderloin and her priorities this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been just over one year since San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins assumed office.

On Sunday, ABC7 News anchor Stephanie Sierra spoke with her about what's been done and the work ahead.

Stephanie Sierra: "During your first week in office, you stressed you would prioritize cleaning up the city, specifically the Tenderloin. How would you grade the livability right now in the Tenderloin?"

DA Brooke Jenkins: "I think we still have a great deal of work to do in the Tenderloin. My office is working very hard to prosecute those who continue to deal drugs on the streets there. We are meaningfully working hard to try to strategize with the Department of Public Health in the police department and the mayor's office with how we address those who are addicted to fentanyl, who we know need our help and need treatment desperately."

