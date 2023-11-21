  • Watch Now

Take Action SF: Mayor, city leaders to answer questions about future of city

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 7:55PM
Take Action SF: Mayor, city leaders on the future of city
ABC7 News hosts an hour discussion with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, D.A. Brooke Jenkins and Police Chief William Scott about future of city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Police Chief William Scott. ABC7 News hosts one hour of direct questions with city and community leaders on the biggest issues facing San Francisco: filthy streets, an empty downtown, crime, drugs, and an all-out image crisis.

So, how do we fix our great city?

Watch "Take Action: San Francisco" streaming live on Dec. 4 right here on abc7news.com or on our ABC7 News app and wherever you stream ABC7 News.

Report a correction or typo
