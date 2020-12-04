Police searching for suspect after man injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 50-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday morning in San Francisco and police are now searching for the perpetrator, law enforcement confirmed.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Street.

The suspect, described as a white man, possibly fled into a building nearby, according to police.

Officers now have a perimeter around the building.



They say there is no threat to the public and that the shooting was an "isolated incident."

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact San Francisco police.

Supervisor Matt Haney addressed the shooting on Twitter and asked residents to avoid the area.



This is developing, stay with ABC7 News for more on this story
