Police searching for suspect after man injured in San Francisco shooting

More tactical teams arriving at 2nd and Harrison after middle aged man was shot inside a building. Unclear if suspect is still inside one of these buildings. @SFPD says this is an isolated incident and public is not at risk. pic.twitter.com/bxu6kTZOCP — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 4, 2020

There was a shooting on 3rd and Harrison this morning, report was that it was inside an office building. The shooter may still be in the building. The police have set up a perimeter. I am receiving updates and will share them. Please avoid the area if you can and stay safe. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) December 4, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 50-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday morning in San Francisco and police are now searching for the perpetrator, law enforcement confirmed.Police say the shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Street.The suspect, described as a white man, possibly fled into a building nearby, according to police.Officers now have a perimeter around the building.They say there is no threat to the public and that the shooting was an "isolated incident."The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police sayThose with information on the shooting are asked to contact San Francisco police.Supervisor Matt Haney addressed the shooting on Twitter and asked residents to avoid the area.