SF pods used for low-cost housing by tech workers under investigation by city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco city investigators are now looking into the Mint Plaza pod housing complex.

ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena first brought this story to you last week.

That's when we spoke with one of the tenants about what makes it so inviting.

Startup founders who are moving to San Francisco are struggling with the idea of having to pay over $3,000 for an apartment. Instead, they are investing that money into their companies and renting a sleeping pod for $700 a month.

"I actually pushed off coming to San Francisco for a really long time, but it was been absolutely net positive without a doubt. Just for the first couple of days, I met some of the smartest people I've met in my entire life. That's the reason I came and that's the reason why I'm staying. That's the reason why I'm living in a pod," said Christian Lewis, one of the tenants.

Now, the city's Department of Building Inspection will determine if developers had the proper permits to build the pods.

AI founders, technologists, artists, and retail workers are currently occupying the pods.

There's a total of 20 pods and they cost $700 a month to live in. The firm managing the development has not commented.

