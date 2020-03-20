Coronavirus

San Francisco students, parents grateful for free meals during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District continued offering free breakfast, lunch and supper to anyone 18 or younger while the countywide shelter-in-place order is in effect.

A total of 19 schools are now offering free meals with a 20th location expected to open Friday on Treasure Island.

With so many families in San Francisco and around the Bay Area depending on the breakfast and lunch their kids are served at school each day, often for free or little cost to them, parents are grateful SFUSD is stepping in to fill the gap while school is out.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Newsom says 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19, asks Trump to send hospital ship

"It's a blessing to be here," said Danielle Grayson, a parent to two young boys. "It's a blessing that they're doing this great program."



"So many students are in need every day," said Jennifer LeBarre, executive director of Student Nutrition Services at SFUSD. "So many of our children rely on school meals and now that schools are not open that gap is even harder."

It shows.

One after another kids and their caretakers walked right up to the table, keeping their distance from employees, to take advantage of the free program.

"It does help, you know. Because the grocery stores -- not too much in there" said Cecil Marks, who picked meals for his three grand children.
So what's on the menu? Today it's cereal for breakfast; protein bar, cheese sticks, and milk for lunch; and hummus, vegetables and other snacks for supper.

After picking up food, families were encouraged to pick up a book or two offered by the Children's Book Project to make sure the students' minds were fed too.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

"It was a nice surprise that they were giving out free books today," said Linda Tsang, who came to get meals with her two boys.

SFUSD is prepared to serve 8,000 children today with the ability to serve 30,000, said LeBarre.

The district is working on a plan to allow families to pick up meal kits for multiple days.

This would mean fewer trips and less of a chance of exposure to the virus.

There are also shelf-stable alternatives available for homeless families who can't refrigerate their meals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoeducationillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth carestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News