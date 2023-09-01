  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Disney California Adventure Park opens San Fransokyo Square in nod to 'Big Hero 6' film

KABC logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 2:08AM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
San Fransokyo Square now open at Disney California Adventure Park
EMBED <>More Videos

San Fransokyo Square, based on the film "Big Hero 6," is now open at Disney California Adventure Park.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort is celebrating the opening of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park.

It's the alternate universe seen in Disney's "Big Hero 6" film and the Disney+ series "Baymax!" where San Francisco ends up with an extensive Tokyo overlay.

The fictional city is now a real place -- taking over the former Pacific Wharf food court.

Parkgoers can enjoy new menu items inspired by Asian cuisine.

Guests will also get the chance to meet the movie's boy genius -- Hiro Hamada -- and shop exclusive merchandise.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW