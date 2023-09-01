San Fransokyo Square, based on the film "Big Hero 6," is now open at Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney California Adventure Park opens San Fransokyo Square in nod to 'Big Hero 6' film

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort is celebrating the opening of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park.

It's the alternate universe seen in Disney's "Big Hero 6" film and the Disney+ series "Baymax!" where San Francisco ends up with an extensive Tokyo overlay.

The fictional city is now a real place -- taking over the former Pacific Wharf food court.

Parkgoers can enjoy new menu items inspired by Asian cuisine.

Guests will also get the chance to meet the movie's boy genius -- Hiro Hamada -- and shop exclusive merchandise.

