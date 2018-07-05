San Jose crews battle fires on 4th of July night

Here’s your picture of the morning-

San Jose firefighters battling a grass fire on the 4th of July while fireworks explode in the background. pic.twitter.com/al9ub3Pf8h — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) July 5, 2018

San Jose firefighters received at least two dozen calls for different kinds of fires that occurred early Thursday morning, including a vegetation fire on a hillside off Highway 237 and the Guadalupe River.Firefighters called for a tier 1 response. One of the fires burned about an acre before they were able to put it out.While they were fighting that fire, video from the scene shows several fireworks displays shooting off in the sky on Wednesday night.What appeared to be a police helicopter was also flying in the area with a spotlight shining down.