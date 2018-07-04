10,000 fireworks explode over San Francisco for July 4th

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3707816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you miss the 4th of July festivities in San Francisco? You can watch the full fireworks show here.

Were you unable to watch the fireworks live in San Francisco, never fear! You can take in the entire show in 30 seconds here.

Tens of thousands of spectators flocked to San Francisco's waterfront to celebrate Independence Day.At least one person attempted their own fireworks show. This is not only dangerous but illegal with offenders facing possible fines or even jail time.Luckily, fog stayed away and spectators got a crystal clear view of the fireworks sky show."It was really amazing and clear, what a show," said Brandi visiting from Birmingham, Alabama.The fireworks launched promptly at 9:30 p.m. from two barges anchored off Pier 39 and Aquatic Park.Traffic on The Embarcadero was jammed for several hours before the show, as spectators searched for parking."Wow, we've been circling for one hour," said one driver.Some started celebrating early, lighting their own illegal fireworks near crowds. No one was injured.A total of about 10,000 fireworks burst into the sky over San Francisco.