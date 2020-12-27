Pedestrian killed after hit and run in San Jose, police say

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are at the scene of a hit and run that left one man dead in San Jose on Saturday evening.

Officials say they first got the report of the fatal collision in the area of Story and Senter roads at 6:30 p.m.

The San Jose Police Department did not give more information about the suspect and say the description of the suspect or vehicle is unknown.

Westbound Story Road is closed to traffic from Roberts Avenue to Senter Road, San Jose police tweeted.

Authorities say this is the 46th fatal collision and 47th victim of 2020 in San Jose.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
