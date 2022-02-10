building a better bay area

'We don't need that': SJ pursues dog park, disc golf course at site of airport homeless encampment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Unhoused community upset by SJ park, disc golf course proposal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose city leaders want to transform the site of a sprawling homeless encampment, into a public garden and recreational area.

Any development would require moving more than 100 unhoused residents - these are people living under the flight path of the Mineta San Jose International Airport.

It is located between West Hedding Street, Coleman Ave, Asbury Street and the Guadeloupe River Park

Where passersby now see people, their motorhomes, makeshift shelter and tents, there could soon be a dog park, disc golf course and public garden.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pursue plans for a park concept in a 40-acre area they began clearing last year.

"Some of this stuff is ridiculous," unhoused resident Scott Largent told ABC7 News. "And hearing them debate about it... we should be talking more at these meetings about places to put people."

Largent is among the remaining residents at the site's final 18-acres that have yet to be cleared. He said he's lived in the area for a year and four months.

VIDEO: FAA concerned over large SJ homeless encampment where residents say 'we're living in a crash zone'
EMBED More News Videos

The FAA is raising safety concerns over a large homeless encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport.



During Tuesday's council meeting, Mayor Sam Liccardo pointed out, "Way back a year ago, when this problem clearly materialized to a level that was on everyone's radar, it was very severe."

Severe, when the area was supposed to be barren. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it's described as a noise buffer property for the airport.

The sound of roaring jets overhead first led the FAA to order the city clear the large encampment, or risk losing millions of dollars in federal funding.

Back in June 2021, the FAA told ABC7 News the location was exposing unhoused residents to "unacceptable levels of noise."

"They said nobody could be here," Shaunn Cartwright with the Unhoused Response Group said. "But now it seems like everybody could be here for dogs, and soccer, and pickleball."

RELATED: San Jose officials discuss alternative plans to clear homeless encampment near airport

While soccer and pickleball may not be part of the current plan, city leaders are looking to include a 15.8-acre area for disc golf, wildflower meadows that in the future could become community gardens and urban farms, and a 5.5-acre dog park.

The FAA said on Wednesday, "We will evaluate any formal proposal we receive from the city."

"These other activities, most of the people that do a lot of this stuff- I used to own a dog- they have money," Largent shared. "They can go to some of the other dog parks. You know, we don't need that right here, right now."

Instead, Largent and Cartwright emphasized what's needed immediately is truly affordable housing.

"The people who are left are the people who have not been presented options," Cartwright added. "When they say, 'Oh, they declined housing,' it's not that they 'declined housing'- because it makes it sound like 'actually housing.' They declined shelter opportunities."

SEE ALSO: Gov. Newsom announces plan to invest $12 billion to tackle the homeless crisis in CA

Cartwright said shelters aren't always the most suitable environment for people, and could negatively impact their mental health.

"These people will end up in neighborhoods," Largent said. "It's the only other place they can go."

Both Largent and Cartwright are certain answers for affordable housing won't come before the city's June 30th deadline to clear the area.

ABC7 News reached out to the mayor and Councilman Raul Peralez's offices. No one was immediately available. We did not hear back from the city's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymineta san jose international airportsan josebuilding a better bay areahomelessfaahousingparkdevelopment
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Berkeley Lab's smart roofs could help save energy year-round
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at SF youth hostel turned homeless shelter
Why doctors believe it's right time for CA to drop mask mandate
Mothers protest 'open drug use' at SF linkage center
TOP STORIES
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Viral Tahoe bear video is not wake-up call about climate change
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
Former Oakland A's player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47, team says
Dashcam: Autopilot Tesla hits state trooper's cruiser
Show More
Mask mandates to be lifted in almost all of Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at SF youth hostel turned homeless shelter
Labor union alleges retaliation for whistleblowing in SF scandal
SF Standard's exclusive interview with DA Chesa Boudin
Berkeley Lab's smart roofs could help save energy year-round
More TOP STORIES News