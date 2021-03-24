San Jose City Council debates what to do with homeless encampments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose city leaders are debating what to do with homeless encampments.
The city council is considering sweeps to clear them out. The city stopped removing homeless encampments due to COVID-19.
Some city officials suggest creating the first sanctioned temporary encampment for the duration of the pandemic.
Mayor Sam Liccardo supports relocating encampments that are in areas that pose a risk to public safety, such as near schools and daycare facilities.
Liccardo and some council members are in favor of creating new rules to specify areas where encampments can't be located.
