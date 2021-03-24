San Jose City Council debates what to do with homeless encampments

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose city leaders are debating what to do with homeless encampments.The city council is considering sweeps to clear them out. The city stopped removing homeless encampments due to COVID-19.Some city officials suggest creating the first sanctioned temporary encampment for the duration of the pandemic.Mayor Sam Liccardo supports relocating encampments that are in areas that pose a risk to public safety, such as near schools and daycare facilities.Liccardo and some council members are in favor of creating new rules to specify areas where encampments can't be located.