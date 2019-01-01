San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hit by car while riding bicycle

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is seen in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, but is expected to be OK, according to a statement from his office.

The mayor was cycling Tuesday afternoon near Sierra Road when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital where he will be kept for overnight observation, and is expected to be released in a day or two.

The mayor's office says he was "a bit banged up," but that the accident was nothing overly serious.

No further details were immediately available.
