San Jose PD reserve officer tests positive for COVID-19, police chief says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A reserve officer with the San Jose Police Department tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the police officer's association announced Thursday afternoon.

Other officers in the department will begin self-quarantining, the association said in a statement.

According to San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia, the reserve officer wasn't feeling well and went to see his personal doctor, who confirmed the officer had COVID-19.

Regarding exposure, Garcia said prior to his diagnosis, the reserve officer was on a job in San Jose with other officers and in a two-person vehicle with another sworn police officer.

The chief says those instances were outside of the 14-day window and no other officers have shown symptoms of the virus.

The infected officer also attended an assembly meeting, the chief said, at the police officer association building in San Jose.

No other officers have reported symptoms at this point, Garcia said.

Officers who were in attendance of the assembly meeting are now self-monitoring and are not allowed to take part in reserve activities or come to the police department before the end of the 14-day period, which is March 24.

Member's of the police department's family violence unit were also at the assembly meeting. They have been told to self-monitor and not report to work, Garcia said.

Santa Clara County is now prioritizing COVID-19 testing for first responders, the chief said.

"That's something not a lot of other agencies have and I think it's great that we have that, especially where we're at in the country," Garcia.

The police chief emphasized officers are there to provide a service in San Jose.

"We have a mission to keep our community safe," he said. "This police department continues to be fully operational. We have plans in place to continue to do that for our community."
