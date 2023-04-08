1 injured following shooting in San Jose, police said

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A person has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in San Jose, police said.

The shooting happened at in the area of Keyes St and S 3rd St. Saturday and was reported at approximately 12:37 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said parts of the area are closed and asking the public to avoid the area.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.