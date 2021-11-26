SJSU Spartans

'We're back': San Jose State revives Thanksgiving Day football tradition against Fresno State

With the Valley Trophy and other post-season implications on the line, the 'heated' rivalry was reignited once more.
By

This Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 image shows the San Jose State Spartans running onto the field for a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs in San Jose, Calif. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Turkey sandwiches, pumpkin pie and football - does it get any more Thanksgiving than that?

A Thanksgiving tradition was reborn for the first time since 1956 and thirteenth time overall, the San Jose State Spartans brought football to the Bay on Turkey Day.

It's something players and coaches are thankful for: a chance to be at home with their SJSU Family.



"I'm thankful for my family, I'm thankful for my health," SJSU Football Assistant Coach Alonzo Carter said. "I'm thankful for the fans. I'm thankful for everybody that made this possible and, most importantly, I'm thankful to be here. Today is my birthday, so hopefully my gift will be us winning today. I'm thankful for the Spartan Nation and I just want to say Spartan up!"

Standing in the way of delivering Coach Zo that birthday gift was the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Fresno State - San Jose State rivalry is one of the best in California, and the Valley Trophy was on the line.

WATCH: Meet the inventor of The Wave, 'Krazy George'
EMBED More News Videos

Love it or hate it, there may be no other cheer in the world that can get tens of thousands of fans involved quite like The Wave. It's been around the world at soccer, baseball and football games, but do you know where it all began?



"Not only is it a rivalry game and there's a trophy on the line, but you have Fresno State trying to make a championship and San Jose State trying to make a bowl game and become bowl eligible," SJSU Director of Athletics Jeff Konya said. "So, there's a lot on the line for both teams. It's a rivalry, heated, a lot of people and it's Thanksgiving. Great mix."

On top of all of that, today's game wraps up the regular season as SJSU battled with their seniors in their final game at home.

SEE ALSO: NFL Thanksgiving Day games: Schedule guide, picks, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

2020 saw empty stands, but one Spartan Nation came out in force to support the hometown team. There was no better way to spend Thanksgiving for the fans, including the legendary Krazy George.

"This year was great," Krazy George said. "Last year, nobody was here because we had COVID. But not this year, we're back."

Fresno State got the victory, but everyone was thankful for great football on Thanksgiving and a full year of SJSU football.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josesan jose state universityholidaysjsuthanksgivingfootballsan jose state spartanssjsu spartanscollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SJSU SPARTANS
SJSU begins Fall semester with students back on campus
Santa Clara Co. announces restrictions on sports, travel
SJSU athletes organize Black Lives Matter solidarity walk
SJSU football coach hosts minority coach Zoom calls to open race conversations
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News