Highway 101 Peninsula express lanes project to begin tonight

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- Starting tonight, get ready to deal with Highway 101 lane closures on the Peninsula as workers begin a major project to build new express lanes.The lane closures will take place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Hwy 101. Transportation officials say peak delays may occur from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., some in excess of 25 minutes. Delays of more than 15 minutes are not anticipated between 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.The project will create 22 miles of express lanes in each direction of Hwy 101 from the San Mateo County/Santa Clara County line to I-380. The San Mateo 101 express lanes will seamlessly connect to the express lanes being constructed in Santa Clara County.Travelers will be able to see real-time traffic conditions from changeable message signs placed in the construction zone.Construction scheduled to last through mid-2022.