2 adults found inside San Mateo home died from gunshot wounds, police say

If you are in crisis call or text 988 to be connected to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

San Mateo police are investigating after four people, two adults and two young children, died inside of a San Mateo, California home.

San Mateo police are investigating after four people, two adults and two young children, died inside of a San Mateo, California home.

San Mateo police are investigating after four people, two adults and two young children, died inside of a San Mateo, California home.

San Mateo police are investigating after four people, two adults and two young children, died inside of a San Mateo, California home.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- We are learning more details about how a family of four died inside a San Mateo home. The disturbing discovery was made on Alameda de las Pulgas near 42nd Avenue Monday morning.

UPDATE: Family of 4 found dead in San Mateo murder-suicide identified, police say

A man, a woman and two children were found dead in the home.

Sources tell the ABC7 News I-Team on Tuesday the mother was fatally shot and the man died by suicide, both inside the bathroom. San Mateo police say a 9-millimeter pistol was found.

SUICIDE PREVENTION: Local resources for those in crisis

Sources also say the two children is believed to have died by poisoning. Police say the children had no gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

San Mateo police say they got a call for a welfare check at the home on Monday.

VIDEO: San Mateo police discuss new details after 4 found dead inside home

Police are investigating after four people, two adults and two young children, died inside a San Mateo home.

They had to break a window to get inside, and that's when they found four people dead.

Sources tell the ABC7 News I-Team the children were 4-year-old twin boys.

RELATED: 4-year-old twins among 4 found dead at San Mateo home, sources tell ABC7 I-Team

San Mateo police say that the man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds inside of a bathroom, and a gun was found at the scene. The children were reportedly found in a bedroom.

"We can only assume what has happened. Whatever has happened is a major tragedy and you wonder what could've been done to avoid it," neighbor Ronna McMurray said.

Police say there's no danger to the public, no sign of forced entry, and it appears to be an isolated incident as they are "confident the person responsible was located within the home."

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive.

Their identities will not be revealed until the autopsies are completed, authorities said. They also say they have challenges reaching extended family, many of whom are living overseas.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live