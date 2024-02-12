4-year-old twins among 4 found dead at San Mateo home, sources tell ABC7 I-Team

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people were found dead inside of a home in San Mateo's Sugarloaf neighborhood Monday morning after authorities were called to the scene for a welfare check, police said.

San Mateo police say the home is located in the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas.

Police say a man, woman and two young children were found dead in the home.

The two young children are 4-year-old twin boys, sources told the ABC7 I-Team.

No further information about cause of death was available, but police investigating the scene say there is no sign of forced entry, and this is an isolated incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.