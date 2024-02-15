Family of 4 found dead in San Mateo murder-suicide identified, police say

If you are in crisis call or text 988 to be connected to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police have identified a family of four found dead in a confirmed murder-suicide inside their home on Alameda de las Pulgas near 42nd Avenue Monday morning.

Police say they have notified the next of kin and released the identities of the victims as father Anand Henry, mother Alice Benziger, and their minor twin boys.

Investigators said that both Henry and Benziger died from gunshot wounds and Henry has been identified as the suspect.

San Mateo police say they got a call for a welfare check at the home on Monday. They had to break a window to get inside, and that's when they found four people dead.

"A 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry was located on the bathroom floor where both adults' bodies were located. Our investigation shows Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot. The cause of death for the minor boys is still pending pathology, but we can confirm they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma," police said in a statement.

There is no history of violence at the home, and -- outside of the context of this incident -- San Mateo police said the department only responded to the home in 2020 on reports of a mountain lion in the yard.

"Our investigation into the motive for this tragedy continues. While we can't undo this horrific incident, we would like to share with our community both domestic violence and mental health resources, because there is help and/or assistance out there, and something like this does not need to happen again," police said.

