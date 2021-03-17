'It's about time': Peninsula residents cautiously optimistic as San Mateo County moves to state's orange tier

"We are really glad we have moved to orange tier. The businesses have suffered a lot. I think with all the data that has come out, it's great that the county opened up so people can get back to their lives and businesses," said Burlingame resident Sandeep Gupta.
But that doesn't mean he will be rushing in to join other diners inside.
"I probably would not eat indoors yet, as vaccinations proceed," Gupta said.
RELATED: Bay Area breweries, distilleries 'excited' after state announces new rules allowing limited indoor services
As counties continue to open up, some bay area residents are still exercising caution.
"I might go back to the gym. I am vaccinated so I would go to the gym probably but still not indoor dining or bars," said Lauren Wlazelek of Burlingame, who is a healthcare worker.
But those who are ready to move forward are grateful they now have choices about where to eat, drink, workout and hang out.
"I think it's a great thing. It's about time. It's long overdue," said Kent Kockos of Burlingame.
