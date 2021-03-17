economy

'It's about time': Peninsula residents cautiously optimistic as San Mateo County moves to state's orange tier

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County is the first bay area county to enter the orange tier of the state's COVID reopening plan. Gyms can now increase the number of people inside from 10% to 25% of their capacity. Bars can serve customers outside. Restaurants can welcome in 50% of their capacity. Indoor entertainment like laser tag, bowling alleys and bounce centers can open to 25% capacity.

"We are really glad we have moved to orange tier. The businesses have suffered a lot. I think with all the data that has come out, it's great that the county opened up so people can get back to their lives and businesses," said Burlingame resident Sandeep Gupta.

But that doesn't mean he will be rushing in to join other diners inside.

"I probably would not eat indoors yet, as vaccinations proceed," Gupta said.

RELATED: Bay Area breweries, distilleries 'excited' after state announces new rules allowing limited indoor services

As counties continue to open up, some bay area residents are still exercising caution.

"I might go back to the gym. I am vaccinated so I would go to the gym probably but still not indoor dining or bars," said Lauren Wlazelek of Burlingame, who is a healthcare worker.

But those who are ready to move forward are grateful they now have choices about where to eat, drink, workout and hang out.

"I think it's a great thing. It's about time. It's long overdue," said Kent Kockos of Burlingame.

App users, for a better experience: Click here to view the story in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan mateobuilding a better bay areaeconomycoronavirus californiabusinessrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicreopening californiasan mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Here's how Bay Area small businesses found success during COVID
New grants aim to help small businesses survive pandemic downturn
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm to bring wintry showers to Bay Area
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
6 vs. 500: Discrepancies in Bay Area, LA vaccine appointments
Show More
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Here's what it takes to create virtual docuseries amid pandemic
Asian Americans report being targeted at least 500 times in 2 months
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
More TOP STORIES News