'It's about time': Peninsula residents cautiously optimistic as San Mateo County moves to state's orange tier

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County is the first bay area county to enter the orange tier of the state's COVID reopening plan . Gyms can now increase the number of people inside from 10% to 25% of their capacity. Bars can serve customers outside. Restaurants can welcome in 50% of their capacity. Indoor entertainment like laser tag, bowling alleys and bounce centers can open to 25% capacity."We are really glad we have moved to orange tier. The businesses have suffered a lot. I think with all the data that has come out, it's great that the county opened up so people can get back to their lives and businesses," said Burlingame resident Sandeep Gupta.But that doesn't mean he will be rushing in to join other diners inside."I probably would not eat indoors yet, as vaccinations proceed," Gupta said.As counties continue to open up, some bay area residents are still exercising caution."I might go back to the gym. I am vaccinated so I would go to the gym probably but still not indoor dining or bars," said Lauren Wlazelek of Burlingame, who is a healthcare worker.But those who are ready to move forward are grateful they now have choices about where to eat, drink, workout and hang out."I think it's a great thing. It's about time. It's long overdue," said Kent Kockos of Burlingame.