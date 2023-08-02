Evacuation order issued in parts of San Pablo due to hazmat event; could last up to 24hrs: police

San Pablo police issued an evacuation order Wednesday for an area near Stanton Avenue and Giant Road due to a "hazmat event."

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- San Pablo police issued an evacuation order Wednesday for an area near Stanton Avenue and Giant Road due to a "hazmat event."

Authorities are evacuating all residents in the area between Giant Road, Miner Ave, 11th Street, and Palmer Ave in San Pablo. They say the evacuation could last up to 24 hours.

Residents can shelter at Contra Costa Community College gym. Those evacuating can expect to shelter-in-place at the evacuation center for up to 24 hours.

Police were originally dispatched at 10:43 a.m. and issued the alert at about 12:50 p.m., asking people to shelter in place until told it's safe to go outside.

Police didn't say what the hazardous materials are or what led to the alert but did disclose that containers of an unknown, potentially hazardous substance were found in the shed and garage of a residence on the 900 block of Stanton Avenue.

The homeowner is said to be cooperating with authorities and a bomb squad is en route to inspect the containers.

People are also asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up the scene.

