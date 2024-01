San Rafael woman arrested for alleged fatal stabbing of her mom on livestream: police

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A Marin County woman is in custody after being accused of stabbing her mother to death in an altercation broadcast on Facebook live, police said.

Police arrested 28-year old Tonantzyn Beltran inside an apartment Monday evening on Cresta Way in San Rafael.

Officers responded after getting calls from witnesses at the scene and from those who viewed the incident on Facebook Live.

The video has been taken down.

