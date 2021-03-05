county fair

Santa Clara County Fair to host drive-thru 'California Experience' this summer

By Vicente Serna
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara County Fair in San Jose will be held as a drive-thru event this summer. It is the latest Bay Area event to, yet again, change or cancel plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the positive advances being made with COVID-19 and availability of vaccines," organizers wrote on its website. "There are uncertainties in the months ahead regarding large gatherings in the County of Santa Clara and the state of California."

RELATED: San Jose residents can celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with a drive-thru event this weekend

While many of the experiences will not be available, organizers promise the fair will offer all the traditional sights and sounds from the comfort of your car.

Fair foods, like cotton candy, kettle corn, candy apples and funnel cakes, will be available.

RELATED: Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this holiday season

A virtual livestock show is also in the works with an auction planned for Saturday, August 7.

"California Experience" will be the theme of the fair this year.

It will be held on the weekends of July 29 and August 5 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets to the drive-thru fair will need to be bought in advance.
