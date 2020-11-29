Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this holiday season

The event has been moved from downtown to History Park, and it has now been converted into a drive-through to avoid crowds.
RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
Visitors will see traditional animated displays of light and hundreds of decorated Christmas trees.
There are also new attractions this year, like a 432-foot tunnel of lights with a musical show that plays through your car's radio.
"Through 32 original and reproduction homes, businesses and landmarks, History Park reveals Santa Clara Valley's past," according to its website.
RELATED: Dicken's Fair going virtual this year with fun new activities
Christmas in the Park has been a San Jose tradition since the 1950's.
Tickets are available online.
