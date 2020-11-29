Community & Events

Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this holiday season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Christmas in the Park is back in San Jose, but this time with a twist.

The event has been moved from downtown to History Park, and it has now been converted into a drive-through to avoid crowds.

Visitors will see traditional animated displays of light and hundreds of decorated Christmas trees.

There are also new attractions this year, like a 432-foot tunnel of lights with a musical show that plays through your car's radio.

"Through 32 original and reproduction homes, businesses and landmarks, History Park reveals Santa Clara Valley's past," according to its website.

Christmas in the Park has been a San Jose tradition since the 1950's.

Tickets are available online.

