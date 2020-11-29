events

Dicken's Fair going virtual this year with fun new activities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The annual Dicken's Fair will still go on this year, sort of.

Instead of the extravaganza at the Cow Palace, fans can enjoy it virtually.

The Dicken's Fair at home includes the reading of "A Christmas Carol," singing, dancing and even recipes.

There will also be artists guiding guests on how to create fun holidays gifts, in addition to their online shop of hand crafted gifts to support the arts community.

New content is released every weekend until Christmas Eve.

