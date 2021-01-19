Wildfires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties trigger evacuations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9816252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 News spoke to CAL FIRE about the fires currently burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties Tuesday and evacuation orders that have been issued.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations have been ordered after several wind-whipped wildfires erupted in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.One blaze is burning in South County near Nunes Road in Aptos. Evacuation orders are underway for Nunes Road and Gillette Road.Crews are also working a fire off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and one is in the Boulder Creek area off of Highway 9.A wildfire is also burning in North County near Staff and Panther Ridge in Boulder Creek. This is roughly 7 to 8 acres. Evacuation warnings have been issued for that area.CAL FIRE says they had extra crews in place overnight because of the high winds. There have been at least 10 fires since strong winds whipped through the region last night.