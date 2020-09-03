building a better bay area

COVID-19 fear, labor strife among staff at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, 17 infected

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Visitors at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital answer questions about their health and get their temperatures checked, but these measures have not kept COVID-19 from getting inside.

In the past few weeks the virus has infected 17 nurses and technicians.

Hospital CEO Tyler Hedden says management has been working diligently to prevent spread.

"What we know now is it is under control and we are on the right path," he said.

Measures include regular staff meetings and constant awareness.

RELATED: Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

However, staff members insist that the hospital could have done better.

"In my case I was exposed to two patients and we didn't know they had it. Now I have headaches, itchiness in my throat, pain in my ears and fatigue," said nursing assistant Diana Luna-Miranda, who tested positive this week.

Luna-Miranda works in a medical surgical unit where the concentration of infections began at least two weeks ago.

Staffers told ABC7 News today that the hospital should have communicated better, and tested them earlier.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county

"They are testing us now," said Florie Bennion, a nursing assistant who works on the unit.

"When did that begin?" ABC7's Wayne Freedman asked.

"Last week," Bennion said.

The outbreak began at the beginning of August.

The present tension comes against the backdrop of a prolonged union negotiation.

RELATED: CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1

It has left support staff, including nursing assistants, without contracts for more than a year.

During a one week strike in July, they made a point of asking for better protective measures. "We have hospital patients cleaning COVID patients' rooms and they are being denied essential PPE," said anesthesia technician Steven Batson last July.

Santa Rosa Memorial insists that it remains safe for both patients and workers.

As for those 17 cases?

"We know there are other hospitals that have had similar outbreaks," said CEO Hedden. "We are not alone in this battle. We know it is an infectious disease."

Both sides can agree about that.

"We are all worried," Bennion said. "We are concerned that we can take this home to our families, our parents, our children."

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta rosabuilding a better bay areahospitalcoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
OUSD to provide free meals for all residents under 18
Bay Area property owners voice concern over eviction bill
SF barbershops reopen for outdoor service
Counter-protesters question why they weren't allowed to cross GGB during pro-Trump rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Salons can reopen in Alameda Co. Friday
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
'Plague warning' closes area near Lake Tahoe beach
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
Show More
Rally held outside Nancy Pelosi's home amid salon backlash
Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Bay Area fire updates: Lake Berryessa to remain closed Labor Day weekend
Community gives back to historical East Bay cinema amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News