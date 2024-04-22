Ferry service between Sausalito and SF suspended due to structural issue with pier

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco is likely suspended for several more days due to a structural problem with the pier in Sausalito.

Instead of the Golden Gate Ferry, passengers on Monday are being told to look for busses parked in front of the terminal. Ferries are expected to resume as normal later this week once repairs are made.

The Sausalito pier remains closed after an issue requiring immediate attention was discovered during a routine inspection on Friday.

In an update Monday, the ferry service said damage was discovered on one of the pier's four pylons.

Over the weekend, signs could be seen around the pier saying all ferry service between San Francisco and Sausalito had been suspended.

On Sunday, ABC7 News spotted a large crane and a barge ready to do work. However, one city councilmember said they couldn't do any work until low tide.

The change confused visitors at the dock.

"I was originally planning to ride a ferry from San Francisco to here then back. So luckily we drove here so I guess we're OK," South Bay resident Michael Wang said.

Originally, authorities said repairs could be done by the end of the week.

Some small businesses like Sausalito Drugstore are feeling the impact. Zabi Seda saw a big drop in visitors on Sunday.

"No visitors yeah. I would be say about 25-30% slower," said Seda.

Golden Gate Highway and Transportation District is offering shuttles for visitors heading to and from Sausalito.

James and Sue Gatenby of Australia will have to now count on the shuttle instead of the ferry.

"We are a bit disappointed with that - because it would give us a good view of the bay, hopefully the Alcatraz," said Gatenby.

Once repairs are made in the next couple days, there will be another inspection before the ferry service will reopen.

Authorities say typically 500 passengers take the Sausalito ferry every day during the week.

