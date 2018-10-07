SCIENCE

SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area

SpaceX successfully launched and then landed a Falcon 9 rocket that people from all over California saw light up the sky. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. --
SpaceX successfully launched and then landed a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base that people from all over California saw light up the sky.

The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. from the Santa Barbara County base.

It had an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite aboard its Falcon 9 Rocket, and everything from the launch to deploying the satellite to landing the rocket happened within a 15-minute span.



It was the aerospace company's first landing on the West Coast.

The Air Force last week advised residents on the central California coast they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.

People all over the Bay Area and Southern California captured stunning videos and photos of the rocket as it shot through the atmosphere. It created a bright swirl of blue and white lights across the sky.


People in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties could hear sonic booms from the launch. Elon Musk himself tweeted "This won't be subtle."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
