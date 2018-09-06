A nationwide search has begun for the next president of a prestigious South Bay Catholic high school. Mary Miller resigned after nearly a year of accusations of mishandling sexual abuse allegations against staff members.Miller served as both principal and president at Presentation High School.Her resignation goes into effect on Sept. 14.In her letter to the board, Miller said she hopes her absence "allows the staff and new administration to focus on the success and well being of our students."This comes after an article written by former student Katherine Leehane was published in the Washington Post last October.It accused Miller of not going to police when Leehane told her she was groped by one of her teachers.Leehane says since her story was made public, more than 30 people came forward saying they were abused by staff members, too."She did a lot of good for Presentation. There is no doubt about that, but she also, through her failure to report child abuse, she victimized dozens of girls," said Leehane.Bishop Patrick McGrath of the Diocese of San Jose released a statement saying in part, "I hope that the announcement today by the Board of Directors of the change in school leadership will allow the victims, survivors, their families, and the Presentation High School community to take the next step on the path of recovery and wholeness."Parents are hopeful of the new direction."I just know it's been a good school for my daughter and it's been a good school for a long time," said parent John Lapava."I hope they make a good pick because they've already gone through this thing so hopefully they make the right choice," said parent Veera Hatte.Miller, Presentation High School and a former teacher have also been named in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student.