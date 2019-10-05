Search called off for 24-year-old woman swept away by ocean current in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rescue crews have called off a search for a woman who disappeared into the ocean off San Francisco.

Crews were out searching for hours. Firefighters were first called around 8:15 Friday night. This is near Mile Rock Beach, near the Outer Richmond neighborhood and the Legion of Honor.

San Francisco Fire PIO Glenn Kircher, confirmed they stopped the search for the 24-year-old woman who went in the water at Mile Rock beach.

According to officials, a group of three friends went down to Mile Rock Beach to hang out. One of the friends decided to jump in the water for a quick swim. According to the friends the 24-year-old fought against the current but the tide pulled her in and the friends lost sight of her.

The two friends called 911 and SFFD arrived on the scene approximately three minutes later.

SFFD and Coast Guard searched for the woman for hours; on boats, a helicopter and with flashlights onshore. The search stopped around 10 pm.

According to Kircher, the woman who went inside the water had experience swimming in rivers.
