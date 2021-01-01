FROM THE ARCHIVE: 1st day of driving when wearing seat belts became CA law in 1986

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know people were once not required to wear seat belts---in California? Well, drivers and passengers in the Bay Area had to start buckling up when it became a law in California on January 1, 1986.
The legislation was authored by then Assembly Speaker and future San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown (D-San Francisco) and signed into law by Gov. George Deukmejian in October 1985.
In this edition of "From The Archive," here's a look back on the day when wearing seat belts became state law reported by Willie Monroe on January 1, 1986.
