SF gallery owner seen in video spraying water on unhoused woman gets community service: DA

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Monday, July 10, 2023 11:47PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An apparent resolution is in the works of a the case of the San Francisco merchant seen in a viral video, spraying water on an unhoused woman.

The video surfaced in January, showing 72-year-old Collier Gwin using a hose to spray water on the 35-year-old Quorum Davinc.

Monday in court, a judge ordered Gwin to perform 35 hours of community service, pay restitution, abide by a restraining order and avoid arrest for six months.

If he does, his misdemeanor battery charge will be dismissed.

VIDEO: Art gallery owner who hosed down homeless person in SF finds it 'hard to apologize'

