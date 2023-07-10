SF gallery owner seen in video spraying water on unhoused woman gets community service: DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An apparent resolution is in the works of a the case of the San Francisco merchant seen in a viral video, spraying water on an unhoused woman.
The video surfaced in January, showing 72-year-old Collier Gwin using a hose to spray water on the 35-year-old Quorum Davinc.
Monday in court, a judge ordered Gwin to perform 35 hours of community service, pay restitution, abide by a restraining order and avoid arrest for six months.
If he does, his misdemeanor battery charge will be dismissed.
