. @SFPD currently investigating stabbing incident. WB traffic on Broadway btwn Powell & Stockton closed for investigation. Suspect in custody. — Officer Rueca (@OfficerRueca) July 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investing a stabbing incident near Broadway in San Francisco Friday evening.Officers says a suspect is in custody. There's no word on the condition of the victim.Westbound traffic on Broadway between Powell and Stockton remains closed for investigation.