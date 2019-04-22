San Francisco delays millions in funding for new Muni trains over safety concerns

UPDATE: San Francisco County Transportation Authority holding off on Tuesday vote to fast-track $62M for 151 new #Muni #trains. Decision comes after 2 incidents of #passengers getting stuck in doors. FULL STORY on @abc7news at 11AM.#MondayMorning #commute #bayarea #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/amIAp94U14 — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) April 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a typical Monday morning commute for Clare Robinson as she boards a Muni train at the West Portal station in San Francisco."It gets you from A to B. I think the bigger problem is consistency. When one breaks down, that's it," says Robinson, who has been riding Muni for the past 20 years.But an even bigger issue for the city has to do with safety. Video obtained by the San Francisco Examiner shows a woman's hand getting locked between doors as she is dragged along at the Embarcadero Station. She was hospitalized for four days and then released.It's the second such incident with the new Muni trains."Yeah, that's awful. I thought (the doors) were supposed to spring back if there was pressure in them, like an elevator door," says Robinson."This is not good. This is a very serious issue. Safety has to come first," says San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents District Six.Haney says the board is now holding off on giving Muni the $62 million they asked the city to fast track so they could buy 151 new trains.That decision comes after a meeting between Aaron Peskin, Chair of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, and the MTA. Peskin was not available for comment.Instead of a vote at Tuesday's meeting, Haney says they will now work plans on how to address the problem with Muni's new trains."Of course, we want to see exactly what they are going to do for further testing, what sort of additional safety measures they can add to the cars. How we can trust that they are going to get it right. And then, a timeline for how we move forward, if we move forward," explains Haney. He says the board also wants discussions with the train's manufacturer.According to the Examiner, The California Public Utilities Commission is also conducting their own investigation.