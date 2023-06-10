People are being asked to avoid the area of 24th and Treat in the Mission District due to police activity.

At least 5 shot in San Francisco's Mission District, city official says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least five people are injured following a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night, a city official said.

San Francisco police say just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue to a report of a shooting.

They found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The shooting happened just about five blocks from the 24th Street Mission BART station.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

