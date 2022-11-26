Suspect arrested after hijacking, crashing Muni bus in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody after hijacking a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said.

Police say the suspect boarded the bus at Cortland and Mission streets just before 8 p.m. The bus was not carrying passengers, police said.

After assaulting the driver, the suspect drove the bus to 19th and Guerrero, hitting hitting at least 10 vehicles along the way.

An ambulance was called for the bus driver and another driver, police said. Their medical conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

